Bloomreach Launches Search and Discovery Cartridge for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange

Bloomreach has launched Bloomreach Search and Discovery Cartridge for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange.

Bloomreach Discovery is backed by artificial intelligence and an extensive e-commerce data set. Its Content app allows businesses to manage storefronts, curating and optimizing content and products for their sites.

"Bloomreach Search and Discovery Cartridge for B2C Commerce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by driving AI-powered personalization across the online shopping journey," said Alice Steinglass, executive vice president and general manager of platform at Salesforce, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs." "We're pleased to bring our Discovery and Content apps to Salesforce AppExchange," said Anand Subbiah, vice president of technical alliances and ecosystem platform at Bloomreach, in a statement. "This will offer exciting new opportunities for Salesforce customers to seamlessly integrate Bloomreach into their commerce ecosystem, enhancing the experience for their customers and quickly recognizing the ROI of personalization."

Bloomreach has also worked with Astound Commerce to make its apps available within the agency's Launch360 accelerator.