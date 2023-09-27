eGain Launches AssistGPT

eGain, providers of a knowledge management platform for customer engagement automation, launched eGain AssistGPT at its Solve 23 conference this week in London.

Part of the eGain Knowledge Hub and powered by generative artificial intelligence, AssistGPT is a zero-code solution for knowledge automation, including knowledge content draft creation. The solution also helps customers in their omnichannel journeys and contact center agents and business analysts in the flow of their work. An AI Console allows administrators to define guard rails, manage prompts, and orchestrate it with other AI technologies.

AssistGPT also comes with an out-of-the-box prompt library, which enables organizations to add business-specific prompts. Businesses can also plug in their own AI engines to answer the prompts.

Sample use-cases for AssistGPT include the following:

AX (Agent Experience), providing answers to customer queries from content, summarizing customer conversations, and improving responses.

KX (Knowledge Author Experience), generating summary and keywords, creating and setting up prompts, and writing, condensing, expanding, translating, brand-aligning, or improving knowledge articles.

BX (Business managers and analysts), extracting insights from customer feedback and reports, providing an executive summary of insights and actions, and creating knowledge content suggestions.