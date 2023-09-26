Expandi Acquires Jabmo
Expandi Group, a European marketing and advertising technology provider, has purchased Jabmo, a B2B account-based marketing platform provider, for an undisclosed amount.
Jabmo's platform functionalities have been integrated within the Expandi MarTech platform. Expandi is re-launching Jabmo's ABM platform leveraging most of the features of the former tool (including integration with the major social media platforms, CRM, and marketing automation systems) now combined with all of the Expandi applications. These include the Cyance platform for third- and first-party intent data analytics and the Account Based Advertising platform based on the unique IP addresses database from AccountInsight.
"Expandi is now the only company with comprehensive B2B adtech and martech solutions built by Europeans with Europe in mind. Our investment in Jabmo shows our continued commitment to providing unique technology platforms which fit with European markets and challenges, from privacy regulations to multiple languages and local marketing practices," said Raffaele Apostoliti, CEO of Expandi, in a statement.
Jabmo Expands ABM Platform with Sales Enablement and Salesforce Integration
07 Apr 2022
Jabmo's ABM Platform now includes account-based reports and email alerts.
Jabmo Adds Dynamic Intent Scoring to Its ABM Platform
26 Apr 2022
Jabmo's Dynamic Intent Scoring provides marketing and sales teams with timely insights into buying intent surges.