Expandi Acquires Jabmo

Expandi Group, a European marketing and advertising technology provider, has purchased Jabmo, a B2B account-based marketing platform provider, for an undisclosed amount.

Jabmo's platform functionalities have been integrated within the Expandi MarTech platform. Expandi is re-launching Jabmo's ABM platform leveraging most of the features of the former tool (including integration with the major social media platforms, CRM, and marketing automation systems) now combined with all of the Expandi applications. These include the Cyance platform for third- and first-party intent data analytics and the Account Based Advertising platform based on the unique IP addresses database from AccountInsight.