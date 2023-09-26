CallRail Partners with MyCase

CallRail, a lead intelligence platform provider, has partnered with MyCase, a legal software provider, to give law firms insights to maximize their return on marketing investments.

"Our integration with MyCase is the latest example of our continued commitment to supporting legal professionals," Marc Ginsberg, CallRail's CEO, said in a statement. "This partnership provides mutual CallRail and MyCase customers unprecedented details about their prospects and clients, covering the complete client journey, from lead to case, as well as unparalleled access to the communications they have with them. Having access to this lead intelligence without having to manually pull any data is vital to the growth of law firms."

With this partnership, mutual customers can now understand the full client journey in a single dashboard. Customers that use CallRail's Premium Conversation Intelligence will have access to summaries of each call and the insights.