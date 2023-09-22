Salesforce to Acquire Airkit.ai

Salesforce is acquiring Airkit.ai, a creator of artificial intelligence-powered customer service applications to build omnichannel customer engagement applicationsand AI-based customer service agents. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Upon close of the acquisition, Airkit.ai will become a part of Salesforce Service Cloud.

"The future of customer engagement will be powered by a new set of AI-driven customer experiences," said Bill Patterson, executive vice president and general manager of Customer 360 applications at Salesforce, in a statement. Airkit co-founder and chief technology officer Adam Evans and the Airkit team "have a strong understanding of the Customer 360 Platform and are some of the best technologists we have worked with in helping Salesforce customers connect with their own customers in a whole new way. We are excited to bring the Airkit.ai team back to Salesforce where they have a strong track record of innovation and a focus on customer success." "In the world of generative AI, it's clear we need new types of experiences that provide opportunities to transform the engagement experience," Evans said. "At Airkit.ai, we've been doing this since our inception and view Salesforce, the customer company, as a perfect fit for Airkit.ai, the experience company."

Airkit.ai has been a Salesforce AppExchange partner and Salesforce Ventures portfolio company.