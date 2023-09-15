Uniphore Adds U-Capture to Its X-Platform

Uniphore has launched U-Capture, an enterprise artificial intelligence solution that can capture both structured and unstructured data, as part of the Uniphore X-Platform.

A result of Uniphore's acquisition of Red Box, U-Capture allows users to access all data from past and live conversations and then leverage AI to extract intelligence and deliver better experiences.

Additional features and benefits of U-Capture include:

Open APIs, allowing full control and access to data via APIs;

Flexible deployment of capture and data streaming for cloud and hybrid delivery of data;

The ability to record voice and capture data across new and legacy telephony systems.

Additionally, Uniphore enhanced several applications incorporating generative AI capabilities running on its X-Platform, including the following:

U-Assist Summary, which leverages natural language generation and transformer models to generate summaries for every chat and voice interaction with multiple intents and dispositions.

U-Assist Intent Training, to define intents and map to them to flows for agent-assisted interactions.

U-Self Serve Context Switching, which enables virtual agents to maintain the original context of the conversation.

U-Self Serve Proactive Outreach, which allows companies to contact customers for placement of necessary and time sensitive orders, debt recovery, and more with step-by-step customer guidance.

Additionally, enhancements to Uniphore's Q for Sales solution for revenue teams include the following:

Analysis of meetings based on verbal, tonal and visual cues.

Expanded governance to include meeting-, deal-, and team-level coaching and collaboration.

Team selling with the frictionless sharing of clips and playlists via integrations to Microsoft Teams and Slack.

A/B testing for content and messaging.

Presentation Guidance, which delivers real-time notifications and guidance around presentation skills to improve video meetings.

Empathy coach, improving seller awareness around empathy, its impact on revenue, and how to adapt to buyer reactions.