P360 Debuts Generative AI-Powered Information Platform

P360, a developer of technology for life sciences companies, today released a generative artificial intelligence-powered information platform that enables pharmaceutical, device, and other life sciences companies to provide healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients with real-time answers and access to up-to-date product information.

"We believe this new platform will be the ultimate tool for companies that want to share the most current and accurate product information with healthcare professionals and patients alike," explained P360 CEO and Co-Founder Anupam Nandwana in a statement. "HCPs can search and find current product information, recommendations, and specifications with ease. Additionally, HCPs, and even patients, can ask the system questions about products, their uses, and much more, and receive correct, automated answers in real time."

The platform also integrates with various workflows, including medical information requests, sample requests, signature capture, scheduling, and more. And to help ensure privacy, data security, and integrity, the platform has been built on a private large language model (LLM).

"Unlike public LLMs, private LLMs run off of a company's own data," Nandwana explained. "This significantly improves the accuracy of all outputs and helps companies remain in control of the data being used. And ultimately, it helps ensure compliance standards are being met."

P360's generative AI-powered information platform integrates with all of P360's products, including the ZING Engagement Suite, with features including text message-based chatbot assistance, live SMS messaging, video conferencing, onscreen collaboration and form sharing, inbound communications with QR code scan, signature capture, and more.