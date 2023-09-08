Salesforce Partners with Snowflake for Data Sharing
Salesforce today launched Bring Your Own Lake (BYOL) data sharing with the Snowflake Data Cloud from Salesforce Data Cloud. This builds on Salesforce's and Snowflake';s existing partnership to bring together data storage and actionable insights for their customers.
The collaboration bridges Salesforce and Snowflake data to give companies insights into customer behavior, market trends, and operational efficiency. Organizations can now power their Snowflake workloads with customer data and insights from Salesforce Data Cloud. Once unified, data accessed in Salesforce Data Cloud becomes natively available throughout existing applications and processes within the Customer 360.
"Data is the foundation for providing AI-driven personalized and relevant experiences across all touchpoints. Our partnership with Snowflake enables companies to smoothly unite their data, driving better customer insights and experiences. Together, we're shaping the future of data and AI-driven success," said Rahul Auradkar, executive vice president and general manager of unified data services and Einstein at Salesforce, in a statement.
"With the Snowflake and Salesforce integration, we are enabling enterprises to experience a unified and frictionless modern data stack so they can focus on delivering differentiated experiences for customers. There is no AI without data, and together, we are well-positioned to lead our customers through the growing interest in AI/ML," said Christian Kleinerman, senior vice president of product at Snowflake, in a statement.