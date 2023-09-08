Salesforce Partners with Snowflake for Data Sharing

Salesforce today launched Bring Your Own Lake (BYOL) data sharing with the Snowflake Data Cloud from Salesforce Data Cloud. This builds on Salesforce's and Snowflake';s existing partnership to bring together data storage and actionable insights for their customers.

The collaboration bridges Salesforce and Snowflake data to give companies insights into customer behavior, market trends, and operational efficiency. Organizations can now power their Snowflake workloads with customer data and insights from Salesforce Data Cloud. Once unified, data accessed in Salesforce Data Cloud becomes natively available throughout existing applications and processes within the Customer 360.