Merkle Launches Global Composable Commerce Accelerator for Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Merkle, a customer experience management company, has launched a global accelerator for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, allowing companies to achieve a modern composable, API-first architecture.

Developed to work with Contentful and Magnolia, the accelerator extends Salesforce Commerce Cloud and streamlines integrations with other enterprise content management platforms.

By joining forces with Contentful and Magnolia, Merkle enables businesses to implement enterprise-ready headless content management capabilities with Salesforce Commerce Cloud and manage front-end site experience and web content through the content management platform.

"Launching our global composable accelerator for Salesforce with Contentful and Magnolia is a significant milestone for Merkle," said Holden Bale, global head of experience and commerce at Merkle, in a statement. "We've done a great deal of work in the content and commerce space, especially around modern API-led e-commerce and experience architectures. But the challenge of technology modernization for many brands has been the complexity of implementation and the realization of true value for their business and consumers. Our new accelerator provides a comprehensive solution to reduce risk and cost centered around two of the best modular enterprise content management systems in the world. This accelerator reaffirms Merkle's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving business growth."

"At Salesforce, we take great pride in powering flexible, digital commerce experiences for some of the world's most successful brands," said Michael Affronti, general manager of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, in a statement. "As headless architectures continue to evolve in service of exceptional customer experience, we're evolving with it, and we are thrilled to see Merkle's investment in this space too, reducing complexity and accelerating time to value for brands."

"As an early pioneer of composability, we've seen the market moving steadily towards the understanding that an enterprise needs more than an off-the-shelf digital platform," said Tim Brown, CEO of Magnolia, in a statement. "We're excited to support the new global commerce accelerator for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, helping our users get past trade-offs in functionality, flexibility, and cost to focus on fully integrated customer experiences and faster digital delivery."

"Today, content is the customer experience, and composable content is what enables brands to elevate digital experiences and provide them at scale," said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful, in a statement. "This partnership with Merkle is a reflection of our dedication to helping enterprises transition to modern, composable solutions to compete in this digital-first world and help brands go to market faster."