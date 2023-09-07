Otter.ai Launches OtterPilot for Sales

Otter.ai has unveiled OtterPilot for Sales, an artificial intelligence-powered sales assistant.

OtterPilot for Sales joins calls automatically to take notes and transcribe conversations while instantly syncing key sales insights into CRM systems, including Salesforce. It also gives enhanced visibility into sales pipelines.

OtterPilot for Sales also includes Otter AI Chat, a sidekick that can answer questions about calls, write follow-up email, and summarize customer sentiment. Sales managers can use Otter AI Chat to message sales reps without joining the call.