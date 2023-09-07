Aria Systems Partners with Salesforce

Aria Systems, a supplier of subscription and usage-based revenue growth solutions, has partnered with Salesforce to offer an artificial intelligence-optimized concept-to-care monetization solution to launch personalized services, expand their offerings, and automate customer journeys.

Created by integrating Salesforce Customer 360 and Aria Billing Cloud, users will be able to enhance products in their catalogs, integrate them into business and operational systems, and offer automation and generative AI capabilities from Salesforce Einstein to personalize customer touchpoints.