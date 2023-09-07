Aria Systems Partners with Salesforce
Aria Systems, a supplier of subscription and usage-based revenue growth solutions, has partnered with Salesforce to offer an artificial intelligence-optimized concept-to-care monetization solution to launch personalized services, expand their offerings, and automate customer journeys.
Created by integrating Salesforce Customer 360 and Aria Billing Cloud, users will be able to enhance products in their catalogs, integrate them into business and operational systems, and offer automation and generative AI capabilities from Salesforce Einstein to personalize customer touchpoints.
"As enterprises and communication service providers prioritize digital transformation to enable personalized experiences at scale, our partnership with Salesforce introduces a comprehensive SaaS solution that unlocks and monetizes tailored services," said Tom Dibble, president and CEO of Aria Systems, in a statement. "Designed for large-scale, sophisticated enterprises, this transformative solution, powered by advanced generative AI capabilities, enhances stakeholder experiences, productivity, and business agility at every level."
"Service providers are under more pressure than ever to deliver personalized customer experiences, while increasing efficiencies and reducing operational costs," said David Fan, vice president and general manager of communications at Salesforce, in a statement. "Together, Salesforce and Aria are helping customers use AI and automation to help deliver personalized experiences at every touchpoint while increasing productivity and delivering faster service at scale."