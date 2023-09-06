Jotform Is Now Available on the Salesforce AppExchange

Jotform has launched Jotform for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, allowing users to integrate the form automation tool with their Salesforce accounts.

Now that Jotform for Salesforce is available on the Salesforce AppExchange, users can access all of Jotform's products, including its no-code form builder, e-signature product, mobile app builder, approval workflows, automated report generator, and more, through Salesforce.