Jotform Is Now Available on the Salesforce AppExchange
Jotform has launched Jotform for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, allowing users to integrate the form automation tool with their Salesforce accounts.
Now that Jotform for Salesforce is available on the Salesforce AppExchange, users can access all of Jotform's products, including its no-code form builder, e-signature product, mobile app builder, approval workflows, automated report generator, and more, through Salesforce.
"We're so excited to deliver our powerful online form automation software to the Salesforce ecosystem," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of Jotform, in a statement. "We've built automation into our software to free organizations of busy work and give them more time to spend on more meaningful work."
"Jotform for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by giving them the power to automate data collection through online forms," said Alice Steinglass, executive vice president and general manager of platform at Salesforce, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."