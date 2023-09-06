Salesforce Introduces Slack AI, Slack Lists, and Slack Automation Capabilities

Salesforce today launched Slack product innovations that bring artificial intelligence, automation, and knowledge sharing into its intelligent productivity platform.

Slack AI capabilities include the following:

Slack's new automation capabilities include the following.

The Slack lists functionality lets users do the following:

"At Slack, we're taking a collaboration-first approach to delivering an intelligent productivity platform in the age of AI and automation," said Noah Desai Weiss, chief product officer of Slack, in a statement. "We are focused on providing customers with a simpler, more delightful, and more efficient set of tools so every person can do the best work of their lives."