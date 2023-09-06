Brevo Launches Pro Versions of Sales Platform, Meetings, Phone, and Payments Solutions

Brevo (formerly Sendinblue) today unveiled the Pro version of its Sales Platform, Meetings, Phone, and Payments solutions for small and midsized businesses to accelerate their sales cycle and streamline customer interactions.

With Brevo's sales solutions, businesses can craft a fluid buying journey, from lead capture to booking initial sales meetings, finalizing engagement details over the phone, and collecting payment.

With Sales Platform, users can grow their businesses by managing multiple pipelines and supercharge their sales strategies using insights from past interactions with a shared inbox, lead scoring, and advanced reporting capabilities.

With Meetings, users can simplify the scheduling process by enabling clients to book appointments through a customizable Meetings booking page and host video meetings on Brevo or via integrations with Google Meet and Zoom.

With Phone, users can make calls using their unique cloud-based numbers from phone or desktop, access call statistics, collect call recordings and call and voicemail transcripts, and keep contact call history in one place.

And with Payments, users can complete the sales process by collecting payment through unique Payments links and share them anywhere, including SMS, email, website, or social media.