Salesforce Adds AI Capabilities to Field Service

Salesforce today introduced artificial intelligence-powered Field Service innovations to help organizations streamline field operations, increase productivity, and drive revenue.

With these new AI-powered capabilities, customers can self book appointments and track the progress of their service visits on the messaging channels of their choice. And mobile workers can predict job duration and ensure they have the parts and equipment they need, reserve work capacity to meet demand, and auto-generate briefings with the relevant data they need in advance of service calls.

Salesforce Field Service includes the following:

Appointment Assistant, which is now available across multiple Salesforce products, like Einstein Bots, and all messaging channels, including SMS, online chat and Apple Messages for Business. Customers can book and reschedule appointments and check when their technician is on the way.

Proactive service with Data Cloud, which combines a unified view of customers and their assets, including customer purchase details, service history, and IoT signals on machine health, in real time and at scale. With this unified data Einstein can automatically schedule service appointments and job duration, the necessary parts or tools needed, and the right technician for the job.

Work Capacity Management, which lets companies reserve capacity for work they want to prioritize, like new installations, high-value customers, or unexpected service needs.

External Knowledge Search answers, which speeds up service delivery by leveraging generative AI to ensure frontline teams have access to the right customer, asset, and service history data prior to jobs.

Augmented reality capabilities with Apple's ARKit, which help measure, scan a room, and enable barcode scanning.

Mobile quoting and document builder, which helps create documents like invoices.

Salesforce Pay Now, empowering frontline workers to collect payments and generate upsell opportunities from one place, on the digital channels they're already using.