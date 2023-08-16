Upland Launches Altify Insights

Upland Software has launched Altify Insights for business-to-business sales organizations.

Altify Insights helps sellers identify key decision makers, actualize effective relationship strategies, and leverage out-of-the-box templates to engage prospects and surface key buyer insights, all natively within Salesforce.

Altify Insights includes two core capabilities: Relationship Map and Insight Map. When combined, these capabilities enable sales teams to do the following:

Identify key decision makers and business problems, enable greater visibility, and create strategic opportunity plans to guide sellers toward closing.

Guide sellers with contextual actions, insights, and best practices within Salesforce.

Unite sales, marketing, and customer success with a single customer view.

"In today's difficult business landscape, with hard to-source pipeline and slipped deals, it has never been more vital for sellers to understand who matters most in deal cycles and how to solve their challenges," said Nigel Cullington, vice president of marketing for sales effectiveness solutions at Upland, in a statement. "Altify Insights is the very first solution of its kind available on the market that gives sellers everything they need to nurture customer relationships that drive revenue."

Altify Insights is built on the Salesforce platform and available on AppExchange.