OnTask Launches OnTask eSignature for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange
OnTask has launched OnTask eSignature for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange.
Customers can simply upload their document and create a template, select Opportunity contacts to send for signature, and track where their document is in the signature process, all without having to leave the Salesforce environment.
OnTask eSignature for Salesforce includes contract automation tools, allowing users to generate documents and agreements with data straight from Salesforce Opportunities, send them for review and revision, and get contracts signed. OnTask is also fully SOC2, HIPAA, FERPA, and CCPA compliant with tamper-proof documents, encryption at rest and in transit, and legally binding e-signature collection.
"We're excited to bring our contract automation features to customers with our OnTask eSignature application," said Steve Wilson, president of OnTask, in a statement. "Our application will enable its customers to create a streamlined document process that can improve productivity and allow businesses time to focus on what matters."
"OnTask eSignature for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by streamlining their contract and signing processes," said Alice Steinglass, executive vice president and general manager of Salesforce Platform, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."