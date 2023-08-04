OnTask Launches OnTask eSignature for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange

OnTask has launched OnTask eSignature for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange.

Customers can simply upload their document and create a template, select Opportunity contacts to send for signature, and track where their document is in the signature process, all without having to leave the Salesforce environment.

OnTask eSignature for Salesforce includes contract automation tools, allowing users to generate documents and agreements with data straight from Salesforce Opportunities, send them for review and revision, and get contracts signed. OnTask is also fully SOC2, HIPAA, FERPA, and CCPA compliant with tamper-proof documents, encryption at rest and in transit, and legally binding e-signature collection.