Salesforce Launches Slack Sales Elevate

Salesforce has launched Slack Sales Elevate, an artificial intelligence-powered sales hub that brings together Slack's collaboration platform with Sales Cloud, woven together with Slack GPT.

Slack Sales Elevate centralizes information, simplifies processes, and automates administrative tasks directly within Slack. Users can customize their spaces with reminders and track progress toward specific goals. The solution also includes a view of opportunities that can be updated and automatically synced to Salesforce.

Users can inform the rest of the team on deal movements through the offering's instant account configurations, and managers can automatically be notified when opportunities change. Sales teams can also access creative process templates or Slack canvases generated for executive briefings and mutual close plans.