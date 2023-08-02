Salesforce Launches Starter for SMBs

Salesforce today launched Starter, an all-in-one CRM app bringing sales, service, and marketing capabilities together to help small and growing businesses manage customer relationships, centralize key data, and grow.

Starter includes guided onboarding, reporting templates, pre-built dashboards, unified customer data, and built-in artificial intelligence to help smalbusinesses do the following:

Generate more leads with marketing campaign templates, segmentation, analytics, email builder, and AI-powered email send optimization features;

Win more customers with email integration, AI-powered activity capture, unified customer data powered by Data Cloud, lead and deal management, and sales paths.

Keep customers happy with faster case resolution, knowledge management, and more personalized experiences across marketing, sales, and service.