Salesforce Launches Starter for SMBs
Salesforce today launched Starter, an all-in-one CRM app bringing sales, service, and marketing capabilities together to help small and growing businesses manage customer relationships, centralize key data, and grow.
Starter includes guided onboarding, reporting templates, pre-built dashboards, unified customer data, and built-in artificial intelligence to help smalbusinesses do the following:
- Generate more leads with marketing campaign templates, segmentation, analytics, email builder, and AI-powered email send optimization features;
- Win more customers with email integration, AI-powered activity capture, unified customer data powered by Data Cloud, lead and deal management, and sales paths.
- Keep customers happy with faster case resolution, knowledge management, and more personalized experiences across marketing, sales, and service.
"With Starter, we reimagined the entire user experience to help companies avoid complex setup and expensive, time-intensive implementations. Customers get up and running fast with a complete view of their business across sales, service, and marketing," said Kris Billmaier, general manager of Salesforce Starter, in a statement.
"But, Starter isn't just reserved for SMBs. It is a better way to try, buy, and use Salesforce. Teams can use Starter to build a solid foundation because we've built in the best of our sales, service, and marketing features to drive efficient growth. As they scale, they can add more customization, automation, and integration solutions to fit their growing needs," he said further.