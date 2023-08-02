Merkle Partners with Salesforce

Dentsu and its Merkle customer experience management (CXM) company are collaborating with Salesforce to offer artificial intelligence expertise to marketing and commerce leaders. Merkle's generative AI solution, Merkle GenCX, will be available for businesses to use with Salesforce Einstein GPT to deliver, manage, and optimize connected customer experiences.

"Our GenCX solution combines our proprietary data assets and large knowledge models, as well as third-party large language models, to enable brands to connect more closely with their customers," said Shirli Zelcer, global head of analytics and data platforms at Merkle, in a statement. "We believe that as clients adopt this exciting technology to deepen and accelerate their customer insights and personalization programs, they will be able to connect on a more human level and gain a distinct competitive advantage."

Merkle recently launched its identity resolution solution, Merkury, on Salesforce AppExchange. By leveraging Merkury with Salesforce Einstein GPT and GenCX, companies can generate actionable insights from large enterprise data sets and turn insights into action by automating marketing and commerce use cases, including predictive modeling, profiling, audience definition, look-alike modeling, creative decisioning, personalization, and ad copy generation.