Merkle Partners with Salesforce
Dentsu and its Merkle customer experience management (CXM) company are collaborating with Salesforce to offer artificial intelligence expertise to marketing and commerce leaders. Merkle's generative AI solution, Merkle GenCX, will be available for businesses to use with Salesforce Einstein GPT to deliver, manage, and optimize connected customer experiences.
"Our GenCX solution combines our proprietary data assets and large knowledge models, as well as third-party large language models, to enable brands to connect more closely with their customers," said Shirli Zelcer, global head of analytics and data platforms at Merkle, in a statement. "We believe that as clients adopt this exciting technology to deepen and accelerate their customer insights and personalization programs, they will be able to connect on a more human level and gain a distinct competitive advantage."
Merkle recently launched its identity resolution solution, Merkury, on Salesforce AppExchange. By leveraging Merkury with Salesforce Einstein GPT and GenCX, companies can generate actionable insights from large enterprise data sets and turn insights into action by automating marketing and commerce use cases, including predictive modeling, profiling, audience definition, look-alike modeling, creative decisioning, personalization, and ad copy generation.
"Businesses are looking to harness the power of generative AI to connect with their customers through more engaging and personalized moments, and they want to do this with greater efficiency," said Stephen Hammond, executive vice president and general manager of Marketing Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement. "Dentsu's and Merkle's work with Salesforce will give the opportunity to generate actionable AI-driven insights from trusted first-party data that enables them to deliver more personalized, automated, and effective campaigns."
"The power of AI, data, and CRM brings the future of customer experience into market today, and the combination of GenCX and Einstein GPT truly revolutionizes customer experiences, as well as business process efficiencies," said Michael Komasinski, dentsu's Americas CEO and Merkle's global CEO, in a statement. "We continue to innovate and invest in accelerators for growth and create solutions that deliver competitive advantage for the brands we serve.";
Related Articles
Merkle Integrates Merkury into Salesforce CDP
02 Jun 2021
Merkle is linking its Merkury identity resolution product with Salesforce's customer data platform.