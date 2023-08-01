Riskified Partners with commercetools
Riskified has integrated its Chargeback Guarantee solution with commercetools to deliver advanced fraud prevention and risk management to e-commerce merchants globally. Riskified will be available via commercetools' Integration Marketplace.
The integration enables merchants on commercetool's e-commerce platforms to offer Riskified's Chargeback Guarantee. Leveraging machine learning and a global network of merchant data, Riskified guarantees e-commerce revenue and safeguards merchants against financial loss and reputational damage by approving legitimate transactions and rejecting fraud in real time. Riskified is also integrated with other major e-commerce platforms, including SAP Commerce Cloud, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe/Magento, Shopify, and VTEX.
"Merchants should never have to choose between stopping fraud and offering legitimate customers a friction-free experience, yet retailers often face this hurdle," said Kevin Sprake, vice president of channel partnerships at Riskified, in a statement. "Our integration with commercetools helps us solve this problem for a larger pool of merchants, and we are confident that this collaboration will empower them to optimize operations, protect revenue, and provide a secure environment for shoppers."
"At commercetools, our main mission is to support the success of merchants in today's highly competitive e-commerce landscape," said Blaine Trainor, vice president of global partnerships and alliances at commercetools, in a statement. "In integrating Riskified's cutting-edge risk management solution, we underscore this commitment, helping merchants to cut costs associated with fraud while improving the overall customer experience. We are thrilled to have them as one of our partners."