Riskified Partners with commercetools

Riskified has integrated its Chargeback Guarantee solution with commercetools to deliver advanced fraud prevention and risk management to e-commerce merchants globally. Riskified will be available via commercetools' Integration Marketplace.

The integration enables merchants on commercetool's e-commerce platforms to offer Riskified's Chargeback Guarantee. Leveraging machine learning and a global network of merchant data, Riskified guarantees e-commerce revenue and safeguards merchants against financial loss and reputational damage by approving legitimate transactions and rejecting fraud in real time. Riskified is also integrated with other major e-commerce platforms, including SAP Commerce Cloud, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe/Magento, Shopify, and VTEX.