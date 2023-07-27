ServiceNow Expands Generative AI Capabilities

ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, has expanded its generative artificial intelligence capabilities with case summarization and text-to-code, powered by ServiceNow large language models (LLMs) and purpose-built for the ServiceNow platform to alleviate repetitive work.

ServiceNow also announced premium offerings across IT service management, customer service management, and HR service delivery, which will be available in September with the Now Platform Vancouver release.

Case summarization and text-to-code join ServiceNow's growing Now Assist family of generative AI.

"Generative AI's potential to radically change the way we work is indisputable. Harnessing that potential to make a meaningful business impact is the real opportunity," said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer of ServiceNow, in a statement. "We're incredibly excited about our new case summarization and text-to-code capabilities, as well as our new supercharged SKUs coming in September, which will integrate generative AI into the fabric of our platform. Our strong traction in generative AI will help unlock productivity across the enterprise by enabling exceptional experiences and enhanced outcomes for our customers."

Both case summarization and text-to-code are powered by ServiceNow LLMs, developed specifically to comprehend the Now Platform, workflows, automation use cases, processes, and more. The text-to-code Now LLM was purpose-built on a specialized version of the 15 billion-parameter StarCoder LLM, developed through the ServiceNow co-led open BigCode initiative and trained and tuned using NVIDIA accelerated computing, including NVIDIA DGX Cloud. Case summarization also allows customers to use third-party LLMs from Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and OpenAI API LLMs.

Case summarization uses generative AI to read and distill case information across IT, HR, and customer service cases, including customer or incident details, previous touchpoints, actions taken by involved parties, and the eventual resolution.

With text-to-code, developers can write plain, natural language text descriptions of the type of code they want; generative AI within the Now Platform will convert the text into code suggestions, and in some cases complete code, which is shared in-line to review, edit, and implement.

ServiceNow, also partnered with NVIDIA and Accenture to launch AI Lighthouse, a program to fast-track the development and adoption of enterprise generative AI.

AI Lighthouse unites the ServiceNow enterprise automation platform and engine, NVIDIA AI supercomputing and software, and Accenture AI transformation services. The offering will let customers collaborate in architecting custom generative AI large language models (LLMs) and applications.