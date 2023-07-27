Flowolf Acquires SalesWon

Flowolf, a custom application and services company, has acquired SalesWon, a developer of a sales automation software, for an undisclosed amount.

The move will pair SalesWon's sales applications, built exclusively on the ServiceNow platform, with Flowolf's custom applications, services, and solutions.

"We are extremely excited for this next chapter and the company's future. The acquisition positions SalesWon as part of a larger entity to both grow our existing suite of products as well as to delve into new product and service areas," said Jared Crowder, CEO of SalesWon, in a statement.

"I couldn't be more excited about the potential we have in this new endeavor. I have known the SalesWon team and product for years and look forward to making the SalesWon products prominent in the market of CRM/CPQ," said Andrew Gallimore, president and chief revenue officer of Flowolf, in a statement. "Beyond the SalesWon suite of products, we fully intend to expand the App Engine/Custom Application footprint. There are flow breakpoints that ServiceNow may never fill directly, and we see a strong market to help clients solve those challenges on-platform."