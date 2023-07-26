Customer.io Launches Data Pipelines

Customer.io, providers of a customer engagement platform for marketers, has released Data Pipelines, a customer data platform (CDP) to help companies collect and integrate data from various sources, including websites, servers, and ad platforms, and then route real-time data to destinations like Mixpanel, Amplitude, Google Analytics, Salesforce, and TikTok.

"By centralizing customer data, Data Pipelines enables marketers to gain a deeper understanding of their audience, make data-driven decisions, and deliver personalized experiences to their customers," said Customer.io Founder and CEO Colin Nederkoorn in a statement. "This elevated level of personalization increases the ROI of marketing efforts by improving engagement and driving better results."

Data Pipelines integrates with prominent databases and data warehouse destinations, including Google BigQuery, Postgres, and Snowflake, and works alongside the existing marketing automation functionality within Customer.io or can be used as a standalone product with popular messaging platforms like Braze, MoEngage, Pardot, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud.