Salesforce Adds to Commerce Cloud
Salesforce has added Pay Now, Snapchat for Commerce, Reorder Portal, and Order Support to its Commerce Cloud to help users integrate digital commerce experiences into sales, service, and marketing channels.
With the Reorder Portal, users can automate reorders and engage repeat buyers with personalized self-service that leverages next-best actions powered by Einstein AI.
Order Support can surface sales opportunities during service interactions by recommending relevant products. With it, an agent can use Einstein AI-powered recommendations to identify new sales opportunities.
With PayNow, users can collect payments by embedding a checkout link sent to the customer as a text, email, or report directly from any Salesforce app.
Leveraging Snapchat for Commerce, users can create ads on the platform, increasing product discoverability and directing Snapchatters back to the storefront or allowing them to checkout directly in the app.
"With the latest Commerce Cloud apps for sales, service, and marketing, businesses can take an all-encompassing approach to commerce, transforming every customer touchpoint into a transaction opportunity. When coupled with data, AI, and CRM, brands gain the ability to anticipate customer needs and build faster, more seamless buying experiences that drive sales," said Michael Affronti, general manager and senior vice president of Commerce Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement.