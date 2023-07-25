Salesforce Adds to Commerce Cloud

Salesforce has added Pay Now, Snapchat for Commerce, Reorder Portal, and Order Support to its Commerce Cloud to help users integrate digital commerce experiences into sales, service, and marketing channels.

With the Reorder Portal, users can automate reorders and engage repeat buyers with personalized self-service that leverages next-best actions powered by Einstein AI.

Order Support can surface sales opportunities during service interactions by recommending relevant products. With it, an agent can use Einstein AI-powered recommendations to identify new sales opportunities.

With PayNow, users can collect payments by embedding a checkout link sent to the customer as a text, email, or report directly from any Salesforce app.

Leveraging Snapchat for Commerce, users can create ads on the platform, increasing product discoverability and directing Snapchatters back to the storefront or allowing them to checkout directly in the app.