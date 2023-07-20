eGain Partners with Talkdesk

eGain, providers of a knowledge platform for customer engagement, has partnered with Talkdesk, a cloud contact center provider, to bring artificial intelligence-infused knowledge management and rich digital capabilities.

The partnership brings the Talkdesk-eGain Connector, which is listed on theTalkdesk AppConnect and eGain Marketplace. The connector embeds eGain's knowledge and digital capabilities in the Talkdesk Agent Workspace.

The integration delivers personalized answers and AI-powered conversational guidance to agents, based on context passed from Talkdesk and other criteria, such as the agent experience level. It enables agents to co-browse web content and collaborate with the customer.

Mutual clients will have access to the full Talkdesk cloud contact center platform and eGain's suite for knowledge-powered digital engagement.