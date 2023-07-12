Constructor Launches Constructor Connect Cartridge for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange
Constructor today launched the Constructor Connect Cartridge for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange to help retailers personalize and optimize product discovery across shoppers' digital commerce journeys.
With the Constructor Connect Cartridge for B2C Commerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud users can upload their product catalog information to Constructor. Constructor's automatic ingestion of product, pricing and inventory data takes place in just a few clicks, right from Salesforce.
By indexing their data into Constructor's e-commerce search, autosuggest, browse, recommendations, and Quizzes tools with the Cartridge, retailers can deliver immediate, individualized, and cohesive experiences across search results, product recommendations, and the entire digital shopper journey. They can also optimize those experiences to reflect metrics such as conversions, gross profit, and more.
"E-commerce companies today seek to connect shoppers with the products they need and love, and when they can do this in a way that's easy and enjoyable for shoppers, it adds up to a great customer experience," said Kevin Laymoun, chief revenue officer of Constructor, in a statement. "Our Cartridge app demonstrates our commitment to helping drive high-impact interactions. With our platform and its connectors, e-commerce companies can create personalized, omnichannel experiences that delight shoppers and are great for business; a win-win."
"The Constructor Connect Cartridge for B2C Commerce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by putting the power of personalization at their fingertips to improve product discovery," said David Lee, vice president of product management at Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."
