Constructor Launches Constructor Connect Cartridge for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange

Constructor today launched the Constructor Connect Cartridge for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange to help retailers personalize and optimize product discovery across shoppers' digital commerce journeys.

With the Constructor Connect Cartridge for B2C Commerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud users can upload their product catalog information to Constructor. Constructor's automatic ingestion of product, pricing and inventory data takes place in just a few clicks, right from Salesforce.

By indexing their data into Constructor's e-commerce search, autosuggest, browse, recommendations, and Quizzes tools with the Cartridge, retailers can deliver immediate, individualized, and cohesive experiences across search results, product recommendations, and the entire digital shopper journey. They can also optimize those experiences to reflect metrics such as conversions, gross profit, and more.