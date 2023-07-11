Emplifi Launches Summer '23 Release

Emplifi, a unified customer engagement platform provider, today unveiled the Summer '23 release of CX Cloud with advanced automation, expanded generative artificial intelligence support, commerce innovation, integrated social customer care, and other capabilities to enable companies to connect with, convert, and care for consumers across digital and social channels.

"Our most recent advancements incorporate a powerful blend of automation, foundational and generative AI, rule-based decision-making, intelligent routing, CX analytics, and integrated care within our suite of marketing, commerce, and service solutions," said Emplifi Chief Technology Officer Todd McCaslin in a statement. "These innovations are designed to enhance operational efficiency, drive revenue growth, and ensure unparalleled customer experiences across dynamic digital and social platforms."

Emplifi's Summer '23 release includes the following new features, workflows, and capabilities:

Emplifi Care, the integrated case management platform, now includes tailored service-level agreement targets and real-time notifications; enhanced filtering options, including sentiment analysis, and a Salesforce Service Cloud integration.

Emplifi Publisher, the content creation and delivery platform, now allows social media teams to publish approved user-generated content across popular social platforms, including Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok, and now includes a unified calendar that helps streamline and schedule campaigns across channels.

Emplifi Influencers has expanded capabilities to help companies better tell their stories. As a result of Emplifi's acquisition of Pixlee TurnTo, the influencer database provides access to more than 30 million macro-, micro- and nano-influencers.

The Product for Post feature helps companies build awareness, gain reviews, move inventory, gain insights on influencer and product performance, and send influencers products, track costs, delivery status, and content from one place.

Emplifi UGC now offers AI product tagging, allowing both companies and consumers to tag products, promote their favorite items, and boost product awareness.

Emplifi Ratings and Reviews' new features include syndicated review subdimensions, shopper profile attributes, rating-only reviews, and review responses.

Emplifi Knowledge now supports generative AI to help users create topic-specific question variations to streamline knowledge base management while helping agents and consumers ask and receive answers to questions.

Emplifi Bot chatbots now include self-service templates and ready-to-use conversation flows.

Emplifi VoC has been refreshed with scalable star ratings for feedback. Users can now create, visualize, and plan survey changes before publishing.