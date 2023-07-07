Bloomreach Now Supports Open Authorization (OAuth) 2.0 for Webhooks

Bloomreach, provider of the Commerce Experience Cloud, now supports Open Authorization (OAuth) 2.0 authentication for webhooks, an industry standard protocol for authentication that enables third-party applications to access a user's data without sharing their credentials.

Businesses can now integrate Bloomreach Engagement with popular third-party applications that require OAuth through webhooks to deliver personalized, timely, and consistent experiences across every touchpoint. As marketers deliver these enhanced experiences, the OAuth 2.0 authentication method for webhooks maintains the security and integrity of the exchanged data. By enabling controlled access to protected resources, it mitigates the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches.

"Enabling businesses to unify their data easily and securely within their tech stack has been a guiding principle of our platform since its inception. The launch of OAuth 2.0 authentication for webhooks will expand possibilities of system integration to another level," said Michal Novovesky, general manager and head of product for Bloomreach Engagement, in a statement.

OAuth 2.0 authentication via webhooks opens the door for companies to integrate Bloomreach Engagement with third-party platforms and applications that require this authentication method. This includes Microsoft Azure, Commercetools, Criteo Marketing, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Listrak, and Talkdesk, among many others.