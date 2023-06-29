Salesforce Launches Sales GPT and Service GPT

Sales GPT will embed generative AI in the flow of work, auto-generating customer emails, call summaries, account research, and more. Service GPT will auto-generate service replies, automatically summarize customer interactions into knowledge articles for service teams, and prepare field service agents before they arrive at service locations.

Sales GPT and Service GPT are both powered by Salesforce's Einstein GPT, its generative AI engine.

"When it comes to sales, AI is the new UI. The confluence of generative AI, data, and CRM will help every sales leader unleash growth and elevate sales productivity. These exciting new Sales Cloud capabilities are transforming how sales teams work so sellers can work more efficiently — all while driving increased revenue and growth," said Ketan Karkhanis, executive vice president and general manager of Sales Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement. "AI, data, and CRM are transforming customer service experiences. With the new Service Cloud, not only can you solve issues faster and empower your teams like never before, you can also drive new levels of efficiency and cost savings while boosting customer satisfaction," said Bill Patterson, executive vice president and general manager of Customer360 applications at Salesforce, in a statement.

Salesforce today also announced a partnership with Deloitte Digital to help organizations implement and scale Salesforce AI Cloud, Salesforce's suite of generative AI-powered applications.