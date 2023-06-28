Braze Launches Sage AI
Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, has updated its artificial intelligence capabilities, now collectively named Sage AI by Braze.
Sage AI by Braze consists of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities that are integrated into the Braze platform, data flows, and execution stack.
"Launching Sage AI by Braze represents a significant leap forward in empowering marketers to unlock their creative potential and drive better outcomes faster," said Kevin Wang, chief product officer of Braze, in a statement. "Technology innovation has been in our DNA from the earliest days, and Braze has built AI capabilities for our customers for almost a decade. By automating complex tasks and providing powerful predictive capabilities, our advanced AI capabilities enable marketers to focus on the strategic aspects of their roles and deliver exceptional customer experiences."
Sage AI by Braze offers the following:
- Cross-channel data flows that power first-party inputs into AI decisioning while unlocking optimization and personalization across many channels.
- Real-time ingestion and execution of customer behavior, preference, and attribute data.
- Flexible experimentation that opens opportunities for AI optimization and personalization at every step of the customer journey.
- A beta version of AI Recommendation engine that uses AI to match relevant items from Braze Catalogs with the customers most likely to buy them.
- An AI Content QA tool that leverages OpenAI's GPT-4 technology to check messages for tone, structure, grammar, and appropriate language before sending. Braze also plans to add generative AI into its Query Builder and SQL Segment Extension tools.
- More optimization and automation directly into Canvas Flow, its no-code journey orchestration tool, with the Winning Path feature. Winning Path allows Braze users to run experiments throughout a customer journey and use AI statistical models to automatically send customers down the paths with the best performance. Braze also plans to introduce a Personalized Path feature that will use predictive modeling to recommend the best path for each individual user based on their attributes, preferences, and behaviors, and an A/B Test Prediction feature to forecast the best campaign strategy and optimize campaigns.