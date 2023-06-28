Braze Launches Sage AI

Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, has updated its artificial intelligence capabilities, now collectively named Sage AI by Braze.

Sage AI by Braze consists of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities that are integrated into the Braze platform, data flows, and execution stack.

"Launching Sage AI by Braze represents a significant leap forward in empowering marketers to unlock their creative potential and drive better outcomes faster," said Kevin Wang, chief product officer of Braze, in a statement. "Technology innovation has been in our DNA from the earliest days, and Braze has built AI capabilities for our customers for almost a decade. By automating complex tasks and providing powerful predictive capabilities, our advanced AI capabilities enable marketers to focus on the strategic aspects of their roles and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

Sage AI by Braze offers the following: