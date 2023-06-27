DemandSkill Debuts with a Demand Generation and Sales Pipeline Acceleration Platform

DemandSkill, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered sales and marketing pipeline acceleration platform, has emerged from stealth with a platform that leverages natural language processing, semantic analysis, and intent algorithms to wade through large datasets to identify high-value prospects who are ready to buy.

"Sales organizations who have embraced AI have proven to close more deals, generate more revenue, and experience higher customer traffic and content engagement than those who haven't," said Amy Bartulis Winchell, managing director of DemandSkill, in a statement. "In the same manner that SalesForce.com revolutionized customer relationship management, we believe our superior AI-powered technology gives our customers a strategic advantage that offers greater flexibility and customization that fits the best way to engage their prospects and turn them into customers."

DemandSkill's platform leverages data from telemarketing, email marketing, digital marketing, and traditional marketing efforts from trades shows, webinars, and public relations that takes clients from lead acquisition and nurturing programs from initial contact through to a closed sale.