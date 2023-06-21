Freshworks Launches Freddy Self Service, Freddy Copilot, and Freddy Insights

Freshworks today introduced Freddy Self Service, Freddy Copilot, and Freddy Insights, predictive and assistive generative artificial intelligence capabilities embedded within Freshworks solutions and platform to help support agents, sellers, marketers, IT teams, and leaders interact with their business software.

"Our goal at Freshworks is to put the power of generative AI in the hands of the Fortune five million, not just the Fortune 500 enterprise," said Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO of Freshworks, in a statement. "We've been helping customers run more efficient businesses with AI for half a decade and know they don't need a billion apps to do so. Every department could benefit from a workplace assistant that maximizes productivity, and that's what Freddy AI can do for the support agent, sales person, marketer, IT manager, HR professional, developer, and more."

Freddy Copilot offers contextual assistance, offloads repetitive tasks, and maximizes team productivity by enabling developers and employees in support, sales, and marketing to use conversations to get their work done.;

Freddy Self Service offloads monotonous work to bots and delivers personalized automation at scale. Leveraging large language and account-specific models, Freddy Self Service handles large portions of queries from employees and customers within Freshdesk and Freshservice while delivering personalized responses.

Freddy Insights automates the analysis of daily productivity and provides recommendations to drive greater business impact. Freshworks' generative AI analyzes customer and employee support data to automatically identify areas for improvement. It also is able to analyze marketing and sales effectiveness and recommends optimizations that can improve performance and increase revenue. Freddy Insights also offers proactive quality management that evaluates support quality, helps find out if staff are delivering on established goals, and guides agents to get better with every customer conversation.

Freshworks integrated Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service into its Freddy AI solutions.