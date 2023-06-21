Salesloft Launches Rhythm

Salesloft has launched Rhythm powered by an artificial intelligence engine called Conductor AI to translate buyer behavior into the most immediate and impactful seller actions in a single prioritized workflow customized to each seller. Every prioritized action comes with an explanation of why the action is important.

"Rhythm will transform how every seller in the world works by taking the complexity out of the revenue workflow," said David Obrand, CEO of Salesloft, in a statement. "Technology has forced sellers to work in a way that doesn't serve them or their customers, but Rhythm does something that's never been possible before: it closes that gap between buyers and sellers by bringing buyer signals directly into the seller workflow. This is a paradigm shift that will transform how B2B businesses drive revenue by making it faster, easier, and more predictable while also improving the buyer experience."

Rhythm integrates with CRM systems and other sales and marketing technologies. It ingests buyer signals from across the Salesloft platform and partner solutions from G2, Seismic, Vidyard, and Highspot. Conductor AI ranks and prioritizes the most important and impactful actions to give sellers a clear, comprehensive list of next best steps they can execute in the platform. Conductor AI is constantly learning which actions drive successful outcomes and re-prioritizes the Rhythm workflow in real time. New workflows built into Rhythm support sales best practices by adding actions for confirming meetings and following up promptly after a meeting, with action items automatically generated by AI and editable by the seller.