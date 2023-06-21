Salesloft Launches Rhythm
Salesloft has launched Rhythm powered by an artificial intelligence engine called Conductor AI to translate buyer behavior into the most immediate and impactful seller actions in a single prioritized workflow customized to each seller. Every prioritized action comes with an explanation of why the action is important.
"Rhythm will transform how every seller in the world works by taking the complexity out of the revenue workflow," said David Obrand, CEO of Salesloft, in a statement. "Technology has forced sellers to work in a way that doesn't serve them or their customers, but Rhythm does something that's never been possible before: it closes that gap between buyers and sellers by bringing buyer signals directly into the seller workflow. This is a paradigm shift that will transform how B2B businesses drive revenue by making it faster, easier, and more predictable while also improving the buyer experience."
Rhythm integrates with CRM systems and other sales and marketing technologies. It ingests buyer signals from across the Salesloft platform and partner solutions from G2, Seismic, Vidyard, and Highspot. Conductor AI ranks and prioritizes the most important and impactful actions to give sellers a clear, comprehensive list of next best steps they can execute in the platform. Conductor AI is constantly learning which actions drive successful outcomes and re-prioritizes the Rhythm workflow in real time. New workflows built into Rhythm support sales best practices by adding actions for confirming meetings and following up promptly after a meeting, with action items automatically generated by AI and editable by the seller.
"The day of an account executive is fragmented and chaotic. Sellers are working across too many systems as they engage with buyers and drive opportunities forward," said Ellie Fields, chief product officer of Salesloft, in a statement. "Technology hasn't solved this problem; it's made it worse by giving them more apps and inboxes to check. What we've done with Rhythm is build a signal-to-action system for sellers, a way to bring any kind of signal into the workflow and connect it to an action for a specific seller. This means sellers see all their actions, in one place and prioritized by AI, and can act on them in a few clicks. We designed the system to be open so sales teams can bring in whatever's most important for their businesses."
"Salesloft will give visibility into meaningful buyer activity and significant intent detected on G2 right inside the Rhythm workflow. G2 Buyer Intent signals will provide sellers with relevant context of their buyers' behaviors so they can take action to build stronger engagement with a buying group at the right time, every time," said Todd Detmold, G2's senior director of product management, in a statement. "With this integration, Salesloft and G2 mutual customers will be able to tap into the intelligence of G2 data in the Rhythm workflow and the collective value of our partnership with Salesloft later this summer."