CallRail Integrates with Adobe Analytics

CallRail, providers of a lead intelligence platform, has integrated with Adobe Analytics for multichannel attribution by connecting calls to online interaction data.

The new integration unites online lead touchpoints and offline conversions surfaced through Call Tracking from CallRail directly in Adobe Analytics. Now businesses can see which pages drive high-quality phone leads alongside leads from online channels, track the customer journey on their websites before and after calls are made, and surface previously untracked phone conversions from pages with a high drop-off rate. They can also optimize bidding, and for companies using multiple Adobe Cloud suite products, it delivers cost-per-action (CPA) calculations.