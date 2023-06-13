CallRail Integrates with Adobe Analytics
CallRail, providers of a lead intelligence platform, has integrated with Adobe Analytics for multichannel attribution by connecting calls to online interaction data.
The new integration unites online lead touchpoints and offline conversions surfaced through Call Tracking from CallRail directly in Adobe Analytics. Now businesses can see which pages drive high-quality phone leads alongside leads from online channels, track the customer journey on their websites before and after calls are made, and surface previously untracked phone conversions from pages with a high drop-off rate. They can also optimize bidding, and for companies using multiple Adobe Cloud suite products, it delivers cost-per-action (CPA) calculations.
"Improved performance and optimized ROI are table stakes for sophisticated marketers. But if they're not tracking both calls and clicks, they're missing important steps in the customer journey," said Laura Lawrie, principal product manager for integrations at CallRail, in a statement. "Our Adobe Analytics integration seamlessly connects call data and online interactions, delivering complete multichannel attribution for all buyers. It's part of our commitment to make it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence."
Related Articles
CallRail Launches Google My Business Integration
21 Jan 2020
GMB integration lets CallRail users track calls from their GMB listings and optimize local search.
CallRail Integrates with Google Ads
04 Feb 2020
CallRail Google Ads integration allows marketers to capture and analyze leads directly from the SERP.
CallRail Integrates with Microsoft Teams
11 May 2023
CallRail customers who use Microsoft Teams can now receive customized alerts for incoming leads and reply to SMS texts without leaving their workspaces.