Service Objects Adds Phone Validation – International

Service Objects, a provider of real-time customer data validation, has added DOTS Phone Validation - Internationa to its suite of global phone intelligence services.

Phone Validation - International validates, standardizes, and provides line type and porting data for phone numbers in more than 250 countries and territories, with coverage for 8.6 billion phone numbers and 7.3 billion mobile phone numbers worldwide. Using multiple, authoritative data sources, Phone Validation - International provides a quantitative quality score for phone numbers, along with country and location data, line type, carrier information, porting dates, time zone and more.

The service also provides an application for marketing accuracy and productivity, contacting customers, fraud prevention and achieving regulatory compliance with consumer and data protection legislation. By providing a numeric quality score from 0 to 10 to indicate the validity of a phone number, Phone Validation - International can also be used to create business logic to help determine the best way to contact customers.