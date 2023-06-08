Service Objects Adds Phone Validation – International
Service Objects, a provider of real-time customer data validation, has added DOTS Phone Validation - Internationa to its suite of global phone intelligence services.
Phone Validation - International validates, standardizes, and provides line type and porting data for phone numbers in more than 250 countries and territories, with coverage for 8.6 billion phone numbers and 7.3 billion mobile phone numbers worldwide. Using multiple, authoritative data sources, Phone Validation - International provides a quantitative quality score for phone numbers, along with country and location data, line type, carrier information, porting dates, time zone and more.
The service also provides an application for marketing accuracy and productivity, contacting customers, fraud prevention and achieving regulatory compliance with consumer and data protection legislation. By providing a numeric quality score from 0 to 10 to indicate the validity of a phone number, Phone Validation - International can also be used to create business logic to help determine the best way to contact customers.
"Phone Validation - International was created in direct response to our customers' requests to add a global phone validation solution to our existing suite of advanced phone intelligence offerings. By utilizing diverse, authoritative data sets and sophisticated AI, we empower businesses to ensure they are working with accurate and up-to-date phone data for billions of phone numbers, which is key to meeting compliance initiatives," said Geoff Grow, CEO of Service Objects, in a statement.