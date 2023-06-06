NICE Adds to Enlighten AI at Interactions Event

NICE today at its Interactions user conference in New York launched three solutions as part of Enlighten, its artificial intelligence engine purpose-built for customer service.

With these releases, NICE is combining the latest generative AI technology and customer experience data from its CXone contact center platform to help companies better engage, predict, and take actions to improve agent empowerment, consumer experiences, and operational excellence.

Underlying Enlighten's solutions are NICE’s data and domain-trained models derived from all types of interactions and CXone’s CX applications and workflows.

The three new Enlighten solutions are as follows:.

Enlighten Copilot, which offers customer service employees a by-their-side conversational AI experience producing brand-specific prompts, guided interactions, AI-driven personalized coaching, and offloading of repetitive tasks.

Enlighten Autopilot, which offers a new conversational AI approach to engage consumers based on trusted company knowledge while aligning each response with brand and business goals.

Enlighten Actions, which helps CX leaders understand their operations and take action, combining Enlighten's AI models for CX, the latest generative AI technology, and industry benchmarks. Enlighten Actions proactively pinpoints areas for automation and leverages CXone's suite of advanced applications to carry out the associated activity.

"NICE is committed to helping organizations with today's growing need for decision velocity and the creation of personalization at scale," said Barry Cooper, president of the CX Division at NICE. "NICE is writing the next page in CX innovation by bringing the benefits of AI in a trusted, enterprise-grade manner to empower human-friendly conversations that create exceptional experiences for consumers, employees, and executives."

Elizabeth Tobey, head of marketing for FluenCX and digital solutions at NICE, in a separate interview called the three solution additions "the next generation of Enlighten AI," providing "a more humanized and convenient way to interact with data."

NICE, Tobey said, is heavily invested in AI, calling it "the future of customer experience."

"It was the cloud before, and now the next great frontier for CX is AI," she said.

With AI, "it will be a whole different ballgame," Tobey stated, saying that AI will allow for deeper insights and much greater personalization in a more secure way.