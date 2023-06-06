6sense Adds AI Writer to Conversational Email

6sense has enhanced its 6sense Conversational Email with AI Writer for email marketing.

Leveraging intent, predictive, and other first-party signals with the latest advancements in generative artificial intelligence, demand generation teams can use AI Writer to create personalized, targeted, and on-brand email campaigns. The Conversational Email assistant then manages replies, routing conversations to the appropriate seller at the right time.

"Conversion rates are down across industries, it takes more touches across more buying team members to advance opportunities, and prospect expectations for a deeply personalized experience feel unrealistically high with the tools marketers have been given," said Latané Conant, chief marketing officer of 6sense, in a statement. "Leveraging our 6sense Conversational Email product and this new AI Writer has been a game-changer for our own demand generation team as the generative AI capability has delivered real results, building 10 percent of new pipeline from accounts engaged."

With 6sense Conversational Email and AI Writer functionality, users train and customize their models by uploading their brand style guides, product messages, and contextual content.