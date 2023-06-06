SugarCRM Partners with sales-i
SugarCRM has partnered with sales-i to improve business-to-business (B2B) sales performance within the manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution sectors via enhanced customer insights, analytics, and intelligence, powered by artificial intelligence.
The sales-i cloud-based sales intelligence platform allows sales professionals to identify and target high-quality sales opportunities within their existing customer bases. The software identifies hidden cross-sell and upsell opportunities based on previous sales patterns. Following purchases, sales-i calculates the probability of the order of an associated product.
These real-time sales insights are delivered as opportunities to the Sugar dashboard. Sugar integration with sales-i centralizes access to sales analytics for every customer, sales team, branch, and product instantly.
"The Sugar and sales-i collaboration offers unprecedented sales intelligence and next-best-action guidance centered on the buying behaviors unique to B2B customers within the manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution sectors," said Clint Oram, SugarCRM's chief strategy officer and co-founder, in a statement. "If your company sells tens of thousands of products across thousands of customers, then this is a must-have solution to deliver revenue growth and customer satisfaction."
"This collaboration combines the power of two leading software vendors to bolster sales innovation and results," said Paul Black, sales-i's founder, in a statement. "Sales professionals can now enjoy a stream of timely, relevant sales insights spanning multiple products from within the Sugar platform to help businesses sell smart every day."