Unbabel Acquires Bablic

Unbabel, provider of a platform for multilingual customer experience at scale, has acquired Bablic, a provider of localization and translation management solutions for websites and web applications. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"A business' digital footprint is vital to its health, and companies need to be able to reach buyers where they are. That means at every point in their buying journey, in their local language. With the acquisition of Bablic, Unbabel is tackling this crucial component in the translation industry and truly taking website translation to a level we haven't seen in the market yet," said Vasco Pedro, co-founder and CEO of Unbabel, in a statement. "Bablic's strategy and mission aligns perfectly with Unbabel, and bringing them into our family will directly and positively impact our customers' digital footprints, opening up opportunities for growth and expanded business success through [language operations]."

"Our team at Bablic is very excited to partner with Unbabel to continue transforming the translation industry and experience for our customers," said Gabriele Manasse, founder and CEO of Bablic, in a statement. "With the combination of Unbabel's robust language operations offerings and our capabilities, we can deliver the best website localization possible, not only to create a personalized experience for the end users and increase conversion rates but also to leverage the benefits of multilingual SEO to further help enterprises grow globally."