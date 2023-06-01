Highspot Launches Spring '23 Release

Highspot, a sales enablement platform provider, today launched its Spring '23 release, with new generative artificial intelligence for sales enablement, training and coaching, and services and success resources for revenue teams.

"This might be the toughest selling environment in years, but amidst obstacles is opportunity," said Robert Wahbe, CEO of Highspot, in a statement. "Companies everywhere are intent on increasing efficiency, which requires running programs with rigor. With this release, we bet deeply on generative AI and sales training capabilities to help our customers do more with less and scale winning behaviors across the entire revenue team."

The new generative AI capabilities in HighSpot's Spring '23 release enable users to do the following:

Generate transcriptionsof audio and video in more than 13 languages;

Produce content descriptions;

Create personalized email copy;

Search instant answers from company resources.

The new training and coaching capabilities include the following:

Event-based learning that combines live, virtual, instructor-led, online, and mobile instruction;

Advanced management that controls the delivery of sales training programs at scale with team-based and automatic enrollment;

Sales coaching with Rep Scorecards to highlight sales certification status, as well as rubric scoring data to show competency changes over time or establish sales competency benchmarks; and

New training packages that allow customers to add professional sales training methodology directly from the Highspot Marketplace, including resources from Force Management.

The new services and success resources include the following: