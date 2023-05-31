Revenue Grid Unveils Summer '23 Product Release

Revenue Grid, a provider of revenue operations and intelligence solutions for sales teams, today launched its summer '23 product release with five core enhancements to supercharge revenue growth and optimize the user experience.

The new features are as follows:

Deeper forecasting flexibility, empowering sales and RevOps to detect revenue leaks by comparing Salesforce and Revenue Grid forecasts.

Improved forecasting insights to track deal progression by stage, uncover leaked opportunities in selected periods, and gain insights into the movement of deals using the forecast evolution report.

Streamlined Signals management with Signals Builder for creating custom alert types and assigning recipients to align with sales workflows.

Aircall and RingCentral integrations, so users can make and receive calls within Revenue Grid.

Meeting scheduling process optimization by limiting daily 'Book Me' meetings. Users get a unified view of availability across multiple calendars, streamlining scheduling and preventing overlaps.