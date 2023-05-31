ZoomInfo Adds AI and Automation to Its Product Portfolio

ZoomInfo has enhanced its product portfolio with generative artificial intelligence and automation to help go-to-market teams.

The first such release is Post-Meeting Briefs within Chorus, ZoomInfo's conversation intelligence platform. It uses generative AI to provide post-meeting summaries that capture key moments, generate a list of action items, and deliver relevant points and follow-up items to user inboxes minutes after meetings end.

Workflows is a feature that automates sales and marketing processes based on buying insights. It now enables users to leverage a comprehensive list of proven, preset plays or develop their own customized plays.

ZoomInfo has made Engage, its sales engagement solution, available directly within SalesOS, allowing users to automatically refine prospect searches against engagement activity and call, email, or push contacts into multi-touch campaigns without switching apps. They can also track call and email history.

ZoomInfo's new RingLead-Snowflake Connector allows users to work autonomously with ZoomInfo's data within their companies' Snowflake instances. They can create new records and enrich existing records in Salesforce using both first- and third-party data in Snowflake and automatically enrich Snowflake tables with multiple third-party data sources without custom code.

ZoomInfo also released machine learning-based Inferred models to enhance its Intent data, including millions of additional IP to company matches and increased Intent signal collection for companies.