Klaviyo Integrates with Amazon's Buy With Prime

Klaviyo, a marketing automation and customer data platform provider, has integrated with Amazon's Buy with Prime, enabling Klaviyo users to sync their Buy with Prime order and customer data with their Klaviyo accounts for a more complete view of each customer that can be used to provide more targeted communications to them in the future.

Once the Klaviyo for Buy with Prime integration is connected, Buy with Prime order and customer information is automatically synced with Klaviyo accounts. Businesses can then leverage their Buy with Prime data in flows, campaigns, segmentation, and reporting on Klaviyo's platform, .

Klaviyo for Buy with Prime lets users do the following:

Make predictions about customers' next order dates, customer lifetime value, churn risk, and more.

Re-target customers who initiated a Buy with Prime order but did not complete the checkout with automated abandoned checkout emails.

use Klaviyo's advertising integrations to attract new customers that made similar Buy with Prime product purchases and cross-promote other products that are eligible for Buy with Prime.

Automate post-purchase flows for Buy with Prime customers, ask about their experiences, cross-sell and up-sell with personalized product recommendations based on purchase history, create new segments of customers who purchase through Buy with Prime, and send personalized communications that acknowledge customers' preferred methods of purchasing.