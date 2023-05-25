Acquia Adds AI Assistant to Its Digital Asset Management Solution

Digital experience company Acquia has enhanced its digital asset management platform, Acquia DAM, (Widen) with AI Assistant, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot to assist in creative workflows.

AI Assistant enhances creative collaboration across content and creative teams with an always-ready sounding board and idea generator. It is integrated into the comments functionality of the Acquia DAM review and proofing tool, Workflow. Using it, anyone reviewing a content proof can ask questions in a conversational way and get responses in seconds.

Acquia today also integrated Acquia DAM with Canva's graphic design tools, Jira, Dropbox, Salesforce, and Marq. In addition, customers can use the Acquia DAM API to build their own integrations.