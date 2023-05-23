Pega Adds Pega GenAI in Pega Infinity '23

Pegasystems today introduced Pega GenAI, a set of 20 generative artificial intelligence-powered boosters across Pega Infinity '23, the latest version of Pega's product suite.

A new application programming interface abstraction layer, called Connect Generative AI, will allow organizations to get immediate value from generative AI with a plug-and-play architecture that allows for low-code development of AI prompts. Pega's API abstraction layer lets developers swap out large language models running on both public and private clouds and build reusable generative AI components that can be leveraged across applications. Connect Generative AI will be able to automatically replace personally identifiable information data with placeholders in generative AI prompts, helping organizations enforce their data protection policies.

Pega will initially offer connectors to OpenAI's API and Microsoft Azure's OpenAI APIs and will be supplemented by additional downloadable connectors to other providers on Pega Marketplace.

The 20 new Pega GenAI boosters include the following:

Faster low-code application development in Pega Platform:

AI-prompted workflows: When users type in the name and short description of the new application they want to build, Pega GenAI will provide relevant suggestions for workflows and build out their associated stages and steps.

AI-generated personas: Pega GenAI will provide definitions for relevant users and personas associated with workflows, allowing low-code developers to route work appropriately and generate the relevant user interfaces.

Automatic data modeling: Pega GenAI will provide suggestions for different types of data likely needed for an application and model it into the workflow and user interfaces.

Back-end integration assistance:Pega GenAI will speed application integration by automatically understanding the target system's APIs and mapping the corresponding workflow data fields.

Sample data generation: Users will be able to test and demo their applications using sample data automatically generated by Pega GenAI.

Enhanced customer engagement relevancy in Pega Customer Decision Hub:

Treatment creation assistant:;Pega GenAI will help users produce treatments by providing text and image suggestions. Users can select from Cialdini's principles of persuasion to create variations in tone for the copy to appeal to different customers.

Autonomously recommend higher-impact actions: Pega GenAI will present a list of opportunities to improve the Next-Best-Action library along with automatically generated suggestions for how to make those improvements. Suggestions will come from analyzing underserved customers and identifying actions that don't have enough treatment variation for the AI to optimally work.

Explainable AI analytics: Pega GenAI will provide visibility into how AI decisions are made by analyzing decisioning data and providing explanations of why certain actions would (or would not) be presented to a customer.

Population targeting and validation: By automatically generating sample personas for different populations, Pega GenAI will help users test the logic in their engagement policies.

Improved customer service inPega Customer Service:

Automatic interaction summaries: Pega GenAI will automatically summarize message transcripts between agents and customers. This will reduce the need for customer service agents to manually write notes and significantly improve handle times in contact centers.

Accelerated chatbot training: Pega GenAI will generate labeled training data for chatbots, anticipating likely utterances and phrases from customers.

Customer interaction simulator: Organizations will be able to use Pega GenAI to role play with their customer service agents to train their staff, identify agents in need of additional training, find process bottlenecks, and evaluate staffing levels.

Advanced chatbot response: Pega GenAI will assist a chatbot that can't identify a suitable answer on its own. For example, it could help the chatbot better understand the customer's intent so it can improve its chances of a relevant response. Generative AI output can further train and enhance the natural language models to teach the chatbots how to respond to new inquiries.

More productivity in Pega Sales Automation:

Email reply generator: Pega GenAI will scan incoming emails and offer suggested replies.

Meeting summary generator: Salespeople can use Pega GenAI to generate sales meetings summaries and action items for meeting attendees by analyzing meeting transcripts from Pega Voice AI, Zoom, or WebEx.

Faster bot creation with Robot Studio:

Script generation: Pega GenAI will automatically generate custom scripts that can be called directly from the automation surface.

Test data generation: Robotics developers can automatically create input parameters for testing bot automations.

Enhanced knowledge management libraries in Pega Knowledge:

Semantic search: Users will be able to ask Pega GenAI natural language questions and receive answers based on knowledge management articles.

Generation of new answers: Knowledge management content authors will be able to use Pega GenAI to help create new, succinct articles based on summaries of existing content.

Easier access to robust operational insights:

Automatic insight generation: Users will be able to generate reports via Pega GenAI by making requests such as, "Show me the sales figures for the Midwest region in Q2."

Pega's approach to generative AI incorporates auditing, rules-based governance, and workflow-managed human approval. Pega will allow all AI-generated text to be reviewed, edited, and approved by authorized staff.