Validity Launches DemandTools File Edition

Validity, a provider of data quality and email deliverability solutions, today launched DemandTools File edition to improve data quality across the entire organization and manage duplicates within spreadsheets

With this release, Validity is bringing the power of DemandTools to a broader range of businesses and applications. It merges duplicate rows in spreadsheets. Users can define the matching and merging criteria and match on more than one column using exact and fuzzy matching logic and combine values in columns when merging duplicate rows. DemandTools File will also export the found duplicates to a new sheet to show what was identified, export the merged data set to a new sheet to display the cleaned information, and keep the original data intact.