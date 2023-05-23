Openprise Introduces RevOps Data Automation Solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Openprise, a provider of revenue operations data automation, today launched a set of solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 along with an enhanced solution for attribution.

These solutions are powered by the Openprise RevOps Data Automation (RDA) Cloud, an end-to-end data automation cloud for RevOps organizations that supports no-code data orchestration and workflow automation in a single cloud environment across the buyer journey.

"Openprise is proud to make available RevOps data automation solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365. Today, it's clear RevOps is a business-critical requirement. Customer engagement occurs across multiple digital channels, making it challenging for revenue teams to access common data across multiple systems, such as campaign participation between Microsoft Dynamics and Marketo," said Ed King, founder and CEO of Openprise, in a statement. "With Openprise for Microsoft Dynamics 365, we can help sales, marketing, and customer success teams become more effective in leveraging data to drive decision-making and improve and automate operations." "By combining the power of Openprise with Microsoft Dynamics, we are able to elevate our data quality to unlock the full potential of our customer data without the cost and complexity of custom code," said Drea Jordan, head of analytics and intelligence at Armanino, in a statement. "Openprise RevOps data automation solutions allow us to aggregate, clean, and unify our data from multiple systems to build a foundation of trustworthy data to automate processes for better insight into our programs and customers"

In addition to Microsoft Dynamics 365, the RDA Cloud and Openprise solutions integrate with Salesforce, Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, and more.

The Openprise attribution solution maximizes the power of the RDA Cloud to perform cleansing, standardization, deduplication, and mapping of all data to a lead, contact, or account. The solution aggregates multichannel data, defines custom attribution models, and dynamically calculates specific key metrics organizations need to answer more complex attribution questions.