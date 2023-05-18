Grammarly Adds to Grammarly Business

Grammarly, a provider of communication assistance, is adding several enterprise artificial intelligence capabilities to Grammarly Business to help companies create content with increased speed, relevancy, and comprehension.

"Communication is the conduit for moving information across organizations, and Grammarly acts as the connector," said Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, Grammarly's CEO, in a statement. "For well over a decade, we've been helping people communicate more effectively where they write. Now we'll go beyond words, using AI to empower teams with the knowledge they need, wherever they already are. The result? More effective teams driving higher-value work that matters to your business."

The new AI features in Grammarly Business include the following: