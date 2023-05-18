Grammarly Adds to Grammarly Business
Grammarly, a provider of communication assistance, is adding several enterprise artificial intelligence capabilities to Grammarly Business to help companies create content with increased speed, relevancy, and comprehension.
"Communication is the conduit for moving information across organizations, and Grammarly acts as the connector," said Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, Grammarly's CEO, in a statement. "For well over a decade, we've been helping people communicate more effectively where they write. Now we'll go beyond words, using AI to empower teams with the knowledge they need, wherever they already are. The result? More effective teams driving higher-value work that matters to your business."
The new AI features in Grammarly Business include the following:
- Enterprise-specific capabilities in GrammarlyGO, the on-demand assistant powered by generative AI. GrammarlyGO already accounts for certain contexts, including the user's location and intent, and now it also considers organizational context, including company terms and knowledge, brand tone preferences, and relevant prompts based on specific team use cases.
- Knowledge share, which surfaces definitions of company terms and links to relevant documents and key contacts directly in employee workflows. Grammarly will expand the ecosystem that supports knowledge share with additional connectors and app integrations.
