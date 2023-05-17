TheySaid Launches Customer Perceived Value (CPV) Engine

TheySaid, a voice of the customer platform provider, today launched its Customer Perceived Value (CPV) Engine, which surfaces actionable insights from holistic voice of the customer data.

The CPV Engine delivers actionable detail surrounding how customers perceive the value they are receiving from a product or service. It delivers specific customer-driven insights into growth opportunities, retention and renewals, product-market fit, deficits in products and services, and competitive positioning and messaging. Seamlessly integrated with leading CRM platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot, the CPV Engine leverages TheySaid's expert-curated Asking methodology to extract insights.