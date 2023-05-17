TheySaid Launches Customer Perceived Value (CPV) Engine
TheySaid, a voice of the customer platform provider, today launched its Customer Perceived Value (CPV) Engine, which surfaces actionable insights from holistic voice of the customer data.
The CPV Engine delivers actionable detail surrounding how customers perceive the value they are receiving from a product or service. It delivers specific customer-driven insights into growth opportunities, retention and renewals, product-market fit, deficits in products and services, and competitive positioning and messaging. Seamlessly integrated with leading CRM platforms like Salesforce and HubSpot, the CPV Engine leverages TheySaid's expert-curated Asking methodology to extract insights.
"Companies used to hire expensive strategic consulting firms to get this level of truly actionable customer insight. Not to mention, the engagements were limited to just one snapshot in time. But with the CPV Engine, organizations can understand where the risks and the opportunities are in real-time, and most importantly, all the time," said Lihong Hicken, CEO of TheySaid, in a statement.